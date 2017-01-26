SİNEMANIN 2016'DAKİ EN KÖTÜLERİ AÇIKLANDI...

"Zoolander No 2" dokuz adaylıkla, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" sekiz adaylıkla ilk sıralarda yerini aldı.

Yılın en kötü filmlerini ve performanslarını belirleyen Altın Ahududu Ödülleri’nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı.

"Zoolander No 2" dokuz adaylıkla, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" sekiz adaylıkla öne çıktı.

En kötü erkek oyuncu adayları arasında Ben Affleck ve Robert De Niro, en kötü kadın oyuncu adayları arasında Julia Roberts ve Naomi Watts da var.

Nicolas Cage ve Johnny Depp ‘in adı da en kötü yardımcı erkek oyuncu kategorisinde yer alıyor.

Bianet'te yer alan habere göre, 37. Altın Ahududu Ödülleri adayları şöyle:

En Kötü Film

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

"Dirty Grandpa"

"Gods of Egypt"

"Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

"Independence Day: Resurgence"

"Zoolander 2"

En Kötü Yönetmen

Dinesh D’Souza/Bruce Schooley – "Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

Roland Emmerich – "Independence Day: Resurgence"

Tyler Perry – "BOO! A Madea Halloween"

Alex Proyas – "Gods of Egypt"

Zack Snyder – "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Ben Stiller – "Zoolander 2"

En Kötü Erkek Oyuncu

Robert de Niro – "Dirty Grandpa"

Ben Affleck – "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Gerard Butler – "Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen"

Henry Cavill – "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Dinesh D’Souza – "Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

Ben Stiller – "Zoolander 2"

En Kötü Kadın Oyuncu

Naomi Watts – "Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In"

Megan Fox – "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"

Tyler Perry – "BOO! A Madea Halloween"

Julia Roberts – "Mother’s Day"

Becky Turner – "Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

Shailene Woodley – "Divergent Series: Allegiant"

En Kötü Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Nicolas Cage – "Snowden"

Johnny Depp – "Alice Through the Looking Glass"

Will Ferrell – "Zoolander 2"

Jesse Eisenberg – "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Jared Leto – "Suicide Squad"

Owen Wilson – "Zoolander No. 2"

En Kötü Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Julianne Hough – "Dirty Grandpa"

Kate Hudson – "Mother’s Day"

Aubrey Plaza – "Dirty Grandpa"

Jane Seymour – "Fifty Shades of Black"

Sela Ward – "Independence Day: Resurgence"

Kristen Wiig – "Zoolander 2"

En Kötü Çift / Takım

Johnny Depp ve Kostümü / "Alice Through the Looking Glass"

Ben Affleck ve Henry Cavill / "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

Herhangi Bir Ölümlü ya da Tanrı / "Gods of Egypt"

Bir Zamanların Saygı Duyulan Tüm Oyuncuları / "Collateral Beauty"

Tyler Perry ve Onun Eskimiş Peruğu / "BOO! A Madea Halloween"

Ben Stiller ve Owen Wilson / "Zoolander No. 2"

En Kötü Yeniden Çevrim / Yan Ürün veya Devam Filmi Ödülü

"Zoolander No. 2"

"Alice Through the Looking Glass"

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice"

"Fifty Shades of Black"

"Independence Day: Resurgence"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"

En Kötü Senaryo

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"

"Dirty Grandpa"

"Gods of Egypt"

"Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"

"Independence Day: Resurgence"

"Suicide Squad"